One Qld COVID case, AFL breaches slammed

By AAP Newswire

Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 as the state's premier implores AFL players to stick to tough health restrictions.

The new case recorded on Saturday was a contact of a known case, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement.

Ms Palaszczuk on Friday said Queenslanders would not tolerate AFL players breaking the state's coronavirus health restrictions after Richmond players Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones were arrested over a fight in Surfers Paradise.

The pair were meant to be at their team's hub and have since been fined by the AFL for breaching COVID-19 protocols and sent home to Victoria.

"AFL players caught breaking COVID rules should be sent home," Ms Palaszczuk tweeted on Friday before the AFL announced its decision on the Tigers players.

It came as the state government defended allowing AFL executives to quarantine at a luxury resort after giving Brisbane's Gabba the hosting rights for the grand final.

About 400 AFL staff booked out the entire RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast, where they are reportedly able to play golf and "mingle in the pool".

Ms Palaszczuk said other states would have offered the same privileges to AFL staff if they'd been awarded the grand final hosting rights.

"It's almost like we're be singled out because we've won," she said.

Most people quarantining in Queensland are forbidden from leaving their hotel rooms.

Meanwhile on Friday, Queensland Health issued a health alert for those who visited Fantastic Furniture and Spotlight in West Ipswich and Johnny Furniture in Booval on the morning of August 29. They are considered casual contacts of a COVID-19 case.

There are currently 26 active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland.

