AFL COVID breaches not tolerated: premier

By AAP Newswire

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queenslanders won't tolerate AFL players breaking the state's tough coronavirus health restrictions.

Richmond stars Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones were arrested over a fight in Surfers Paradise in the early hours of Friday.

The pair were meant to be at their team's hub and have since been fined by the AFL for breaching COVID-19 protocols and sent home to Victoria.

Earlier, Ms Palaszczuk said she expected the AFL to come down hard on players if they breached Queensland's quarantine laws.

"AFL players caught breaking COVID rules should be sent home," she tweeted on Friday before the AFL announced its decision on the Tigers players.

"Queensland won't tolerate it. I know the AFL takes these issues seriously and will take appropriate action."

It comes as the state government defends allowing AFL executives to quarantine at a luxury resort after giving Brisbane's Gabba the hosting rights for the code's showpiece event.

About 400 AFL staff booked out the entire RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast, where they are reportedly able to play golf and "mingle in the pool".

Ms Palaszczuk said other states would have offered the same privileges to AFL staff if they'd been awarded the grand final hosting rights.

"It's almost like we're be singled out because we've won," she said.

Most people quarantining in Queensland are forbidden from leaving their hotel rooms.

