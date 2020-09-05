Xmas border hopes, Vic records more deaths

Victoria has reported an additional 11 COVID-19 deaths as federal authorities aim to open all states borders except for Western Australia by Christmas.

Saturday's updated death toll takes the Victorian count to 661 and nationwide tally to 748, while the southern state has also confirmed 76 new COVID-19 diagnoses.

It comes as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews prepares to release on Sunday the "road map" out of the stage-four coronavirus restrictions imposed in early August.

"There will be outbreaks, there will be hopefully very small numbers of additional cases in the weeks and months to come, but (it's) got to be a fair fight," Mr Andrews told reporters.

"(The strategy) will give us a COVID normal that we can lock in so that as we look to Christmas and to 2021, we have every confidence we can have a stable set of rules, we can find that COVID normal, we can save lives and livelihoods, open up.

"Not to be open for just a few weeks, but be open for as long as it takes to see this (pandemic) off until a vaccine arrives ... that is the strategy."

Queensland on Saturday also confirmed one new COVID-19 in a contact of a known case, while NSW recorded five cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday.

Of the five NSW cases, four were linked to the City Tattersalls club gym cluster in Sydney's CBD.

Border closures dominated Friday's meeting of national cabinet, with all states and territories except Western Australia aiming to open up in time for Christmas.

WA Premier Mark McGowan told reporters on Friday he wouldn't open the state border until the eastern states pass 28 days without COVID-19 community transmission, and argued his state's resources were propping up the national economy.

"Where do they think their money comes from? It comes out of WA. So for them to demand that we bring down our borders is not in their interests," Mr McGowan said.

All states except WA have given in-principle endorsement to the idea of defining a coronavirus hotspot but the nation's acting chief medical officer's complex definition has been rejected.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded it will take some time to get right.

After failing to secure consensus on easing restrictions, Mr Morrison on Friday said he'd changed the rules for national cabinet so consensus isn't needed.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said a consistent national approach to defining a hotspot "would give states both courage and the imprimatur to bring down their borders".

Most states - except WA, Queensland and Tasmania - have also endorsed a national agricultural code to allow seasonal workers to cross state lines.

National cabinet also agreed to revise the weekly cap of 4000 Australians able to return home, with premiers and chief ministers to attempt to ease the burden on NSW.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, meanwhile, said in a statement on Saturday that Queensland's agreement to extend their "border bubble" to the northern NSW town of Moree was insufficient and wouldn't help remote rural families.

He said it would force rural NSW boarding school students in Queensland to quarantine in hotels when they return to the northern state after school holidays.