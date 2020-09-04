National

Mike Carlton, Bettina Arndt keep awards

By AAP Newswire

Mike Carlton - AAP

1 of 1

Journalist Mike Carlton and men's rights activist Bettina Arndt will not be stripped of their Order of Australia awards.

Ms Arndt attracted widespread condemnation for comments on the murders of a Queensland mother and three children.

Mr Carlton also drew criticism for derogatory past remarks about women and Jewish people.

Shane Stone, who chairs the committee behind the Australia Day and Queen's Birthday awards, reviewed both decisions.

Honours are generally only stripped from people convicted of crimes, and only after all their legal avenues for appeal are exhausted.

Awards can also be revoked when they are found to be based on false or misleading information.

"The Council for the Order of Australia has considered requests for the cancellation of appointments to the Order of Australia of Ms Bettina Arndt AM and Mr Mike Carlton AM and will make no further recommendation to the governor-general," Mr Stone said in a statement on Friday.

"In a system that recognises the service of hundreds of people each year, it is inevitable that each list will include some people who others believe should not be recognised.

"Unanimous community approval is not a criteria for Council to make a recommendation."

Latest articles

National

Qld premier defends AFL quarantine rules

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said Queenslanders won’t tolerate AFL players breaking quarantine after two Tigers players were caught breaching restrictions.

AAP Newswire
National

Murder trial hears intoxication evidence

One of two housemates accused of murdering a homeless man was shown to be”significantly intoxicated” on CCTV footage, a jury has been told

AAP Newswire
National

Closures harm ‘inextricable’ links: NSW

NSW has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, while Premier Gladys Berejiklian has again called for her Queensland counterpart to ease border restrictions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire