National

WA border closed until no community spread

By AAP Newswire

A general view of Yagan Square in Perth's CBD (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An elimination of COVID-19 community transmission in the eastern states remains the benchmark for reopening Western Australia's borders, Premier Mark McGowan says.

All states and territories except WA agreed at Friday's national cabinet meeting to aim to reopen their borders by Christmas.

WA's borders have been closed for five months and the McGowan government, which is up for re-election next March, is refusing to put a date on when it will allow interstate travel to recommence.

"A date will be set when our health advice recommends it, but that might be some time away," the premier said after the meeting.

"We went through this before and then (the outbreak in) Victoria happened. Opening and closing borders just causes more confusion and it isn't a good outcome for the state's economy."

Mr McGowan confirmed WA would not reopen its borders until states such as Victoria and NSW went 28 days without any confirmed community transmission.

"If the health advice says that has occurred, that allows us to move towards reopening the borders," he said.

"It may well be a long time. I can't predict how long it will be."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other state leaders understood and respected WA's position, Mr McGowan said.

WA has just two active cases, both interstate travellers who will return home once they have recovered.

In the past month, 15 cases have been recorded, all among returning travellers who were placed in hotel quarantine.

It has been 146 days since WA's last confirmed community transmission.

Mr McGowan said he felt for people separated from their loved ones, noting that he also couldn't see his parents in NSW.

"I talk to them twice a week. They're not quite on top of Zoom but we talk on the phone," he said.

"Like many people, they understand. They're in an age bracket where obviously they are worried about catching COVID.

"Eventually the border will come down and we'll be reunited, and that will be a great occasion."

The premier said there were 19 people under police watch in hotels after being deemed to be a high risk of breaching quarantine.

A total of 1837 people are quarantining across seven Perth hotels.

Latest articles

National

Qld premier defends AFL quarantine rules

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said Queenslanders won’t tolerate AFL players breaking quarantine after two Tigers players were caught breaching restrictions.

AAP Newswire
National

Murder trial hears intoxication evidence

One of two housemates accused of murdering a homeless man was shown to be”significantly intoxicated” on CCTV footage, a jury has been told

AAP Newswire
National

Closures harm ‘inextricable’ links: NSW

NSW has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, while Premier Gladys Berejiklian has again called for her Queensland counterpart to ease border restrictions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire