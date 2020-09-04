National

Vic endorses Thorpe as new Greens senator

By AAP Newswire

Lidia Thorpe - AAP

1 of 1

Lidia Thorpe has become the first Aboriginal person to represent Victoria in the Senate.

The Victorian state parliament on Friday confirmed Senator-elect Thorpe to fill a casual vacancy caused by the retirement of former Greens leader Richard Di Natale.

She said it was a shame it had taken so long for an Indigenous person to be elected to represent her state.

"When I was growing up in public housing, the thought that someone like me could be in parliament was laughable," she said.

"My promise to the people of Victoria is that I will fight for you, no matter who you are."

Senator-elect Thorpe said her priorities would be achieving a treaty and justice for Indigenous Australians, ending economic disadvantage and tackling climate change.

She is expected to be sworn in when the Senate next sits on October 6.

