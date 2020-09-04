Fears for two Australians on capsized ship

The families of two Australians on board a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea continue to wait for answers, as Japanese authorities confirm a survivor from the disaster has died in hospital.

Queensland vet and father-of-one Lukas Orda and an Australian stockhandler, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, were among 43 people on board the Jordanian vessel Gulf Livestock 1 en route to China from New Zealand.

Two survivors have so far been found but Japanese media, citing the nation's coastguard, said the second man had died in hospital.

A life jacket and cattle carcass were also collected from the same area, the coastguard said, and the search was continuing for 41 other crew members.

Mr Orda, a married father of a six-month-old son, previously worked at Gold Coast Equine Clinic and studied at James Cook University in Townsville.

The Department of Foreign and Affairs is assisting the families of the Australians.

Three vessels, one aeroplane and two divers were taking part in the search for the Gulf Livestock 1, which went missing on Wednesday after it sent a distress call as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

Mr Orda and the other Australian are employed by Australasian Global Exports, a Melbourne-based exporter which operates across several countries. It's understood they also employ two New Zealanders who were on board the vessel.

The company has declined interview requests.

AAP has been told the shipment was a New Zealand consignment which will be a matter for their regulatory authorities.

The remaining 39 Filipino crew members were employed by UAE-based Gulf Navigation, the owner of the Panamanian-flagged ship.

"Our hearts go out to those onboard and their families at this time," a Gulf Navigation spokesman said.

"We also express deep regret for the sad loss of the livestock on board. We are monitoring the situation closely and working closely with those involved in rescue efforts. We pray that there are other survivors."

Japan's coastguard said it rescued 45-year-old chief officer Sareno Edvarodo on Wednesday night while searching for the ship.

According to Mr Edvarodo, the vessel lost an engine before it was hit by a wave and capsized, a coastguard spokeswoman said.

When the ship capsized, crew were instructed to put on life jackets. Mr Edvarodo said he jumped into the water and did not see any other crew before he was rescued.

The vessel departed Napier in New Zealand on August 14 and was bound for the Chinese port of Jingtang, carrying 5867 cattle.

Its journey was expected to take about 17 days.