Qld strawberry accused to stand trial

A Queensland woman accused of sparking a national food safety panic by inserting needles into strawberries will stand trial on a Queensland court.

My Ut Trinh, 51, has been committed to stand trial charged with food contamination offences.

Police allege they identified her DNA on a needle found in a strawberry punnet in Victoria, a court has previously been told.

Trinh was working at Berrylicious in her hometown of Caboolture, north of Brisbane, between September 2 and 7, 2018, when she allegedly inserted needles into the fruit.

She was charged with seven counts of contamination of goods with intent to cause economic loss.

Growers were forced to destroy entire crops with financial losses estimated at about $160 million.

The first needle was discovered on September 9 when a man bit into a contaminated strawberry he bought at a supermarket.

As more needles were discovered around the country - with many believed to have been planted by copycats - strawberries were stripped from shelves.

Police have said 230 needle contamination incidents were ultimately reported nationwide, affecting 68 strawberry brands.

Trinh will face trial in the district court on a date to be set and faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted.