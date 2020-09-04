National

Accused PNG cocaine smugglers want freedom

By AAP Newswire

Two men accused of being part of a conspiracy to import half a tonne of cocaine into Australia from Papua New Guinea want bail.

Pierino Forni and Salvatore Formica were ordered to be extradited to Queensland last month over allegations they were part of a plot with links to Italian organised crime.

A magistrate denied their first bid to make their own way to Queensland to face court, so they've asked Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth to reconsider.

In July a plane overloaded with cocaine crashed shortly after taking off from a PNG airstrip.

The two men were among five arrested by investigators and charged over an alleged conspiracy to import more than 500kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth $80 million, from PNG to Australia.

Forni's barrister Ian Hill QC said the magistrate had been presented with "a constellation of powerful factors" which combined showed there were exceptional circumstances justifying his release on bail.

He said the case against Forni was "far from overwhelming" and that a brief of evidence was at least six months away.

Mr Hill described 61-year-old Forni as an "elderly" man with no prior convictions who suffers severe and potentially life-threatening illnesses.

Forni also has a long-term partner with a depressive illness who requires his assistance to care for their two-year-old child.

Both Forni and Formica are charged with conspiring to import a commercial quantity of cocaine.

Formica is facing an additional charge of importing a commercial quantity of drugs, while Forni is accused of dealing with more than $1 million in proceeds of crime.

Mr Hill said it was alleged money went into the accounts of companies named Calculun and Australian Cricket Bat, and that Forni was a director of the latter.

Forni didn't control or have access to the accounts, he said, noting that a man who did have access hadn't been spoken to by police yet.

"Clearly there are a number of other persons who the police need to speak with who may be charged," he said.

It's also alleged Forni was involved in arranging flights for people to fly from Victoria to Queensland and back - contrary to COVID-19 restrictions, and to arrange with his aviation connections for a plane in Queensland to be repaired and made airworthy.

Mr Hill said there was nothing other than inference to suggest if Forni had done those things, that he did them knowing he was involved in an agreement to import cocaine.

The hearing is continuing.

