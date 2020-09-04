National

Guilty plea over elderly parents’ deaths

By AAP Newswire

A Sydney man with mental health issues has admitted killing his 71-year-old mother and 75-year-old father in their home.

Diana and Victor Graham Reid were killed on August 6, 2019, inside the Sutherland home they shared with son David Reid.

"Not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter," the son told the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.

The Crown accepted the pleas to the lesser charges, allowing the matter to proceed to sentence in 2021.

Reid's barrister told the court it was a complicated matter and four psychiatrists were due to give evidence at the two-day sentencing hearing in February.

"There is a significant medical issue that needs to be explored and the sentencing judge may need more assistance than usual," James Glissan QC said.

The court was told in August the psychiatrists' reports each gave Reid a defence that he was substantially impaired by abnormality of mind.

That defence allows a person to plead guilty to manslaughter to an offence that would otherwise be classed as murder, due to an underlying condition affecting their ability to understand events, or to judge whether their actions were right or wrong, or to control themself.

Reid, 48 next Saturday, was remanded in custody ahead of the 2021 sentence hearing.

