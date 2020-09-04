Jail for counsellor trading drugs for lies

For nearly four decades Anthony Dieni helped addicts overcome their drug and alcohol issues - then he began trafficking to his grandson.

Instead of helping clients get clean, the 72-year-old who received an Order of Australia for his work, began helping them hide their problems.

He gave them other people's urine to pass drug tests and lied to courts about them attending counselling, trading his shifty behaviour for drugs.

After a 39-year career as a counsellor at St Paul's drug rehab, Victoria's anti-corruption watchdog IBAC came after him.

County Court Judge Patricia Riddell said Dieni had developed a serious addiction, recovered with his family's help and gone on to help others before things went wrong again.

His could have been a great success story, but instead, late in life came "a crash worthy of Icarus".

On Friday Dieni was jailed for 14 years.

Dieni pleaded guilty to six charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, possession of guns and trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone.

He also admitted false accounting, receiving more than $448,000 in undocumented entitlements which he used to pay his mortgage and other bills.

Judge Riddell said Dieni's breach of trust was breathtaking.

He made his clients beholden to him, inducing them to traffic drugs which he then trafficked himself to his grandson and others.

Dieni claimed he was helping wean his 25-year-old grandson off drugs, but the judge didn't buy it given he'd supplied 7 grams of cocaine for the man's birthday.

Judge Riddell said Dieni used his position as a counsellor to manipulate, mislead and undermine court processes.

A psychologist found Dieni placed himself in a role where he felt admired, needed and respected - behaviour consistent with a Messiah complex.

"I am classed as a genius," Dieni had said.

"I'm remorseful that I will lose my Order of Australia when I'm convicted."

Dieni claimed to his clients that there was no way he would get caught because he spoke in code and never over the phone.

"I never say anything that can incriminate myself or anyone else ... nothing that can be pinned against me as a criminal matter," he said.

He'll have to serve nine years before his eligible for parole.