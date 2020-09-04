National

Nightclub shooting accused’s bail revoked

By AAP Newswire

Scene of Love Machine shooting (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man accused of hiding the gun used in Melbourne's deadly Love Machine nightclub shooting is back in custody after having his bail revoked.

Moussa Hamka allegedly hid the 32-calibre firearm used to kill security guard Aaron Osmani and patron Richard Arow in the April 2019 drive-by at Prahran.

The 26-year-old's bail was revoked in Victoria's Supreme Court on Friday, after he allegedly stole a laptop and a coat.

Prosecutors said Hamka was recorded on CCTV entering a Melbourne apartment on June 7.

He allegedly came out with an HP laptop and a Kathmandu or Tarocash coat he hadn't been wearing previously.

Bail conditions imposed by a magistrate last October specified Hamka couldn't commit any criminal offences.

His lawyers did not oppose Justice Paul Coghlan revoking bail.

Hamka is due to stand trial for impeding the apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment of a person he knew to be guilty of an offence following the Love Machine shooting.

The gun used was allegedly found hidden in Hamka's bedroom.

Jacob Elliott and Allan Fares are also set to stand trial for the murders of Mr Osmani and Mr Arow, as well as the attempted murders of three other people.

