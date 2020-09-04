Qld premier defends AFL quarantine rules

Queensland's premier has defended extending special quarantine conditions to AFL executives ahead of the grand final as two players were arrested over a fight on the Gold Coast.

The state government has been criticised over claims AFL executives are getting special treatment after Brisbane's Gabba was awarded hosting rights for the code's showpiece event

About 400 AFL staff have booked out the entire Pacific Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, where they are reportedly able to play golf and "mingle in the pool".

Most people quarantining on arrival in Queensland are not allowed to leave their hotel rooms.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says whichever state had won the grand final hosting rights would have offered the same privileges to AFL staff.

"It's almost like we're be singled out because we've won it," she said.

"The economic benefit to Queensland is enormous. There are other parts of the world where there is no sport happening, where there is no business happening."

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said AFL staff enjoyed different privileges to most people in quarantine because of their COVID-safe plan.

She said the AFL executives had already been mingling before they entered Queensland and could continue do so in quarantine at their own risk. But if any of them test positive for COVID-19 they will all go into individual quarantine.

Dr Young said the Gold Coast quarantine site rules were no different to those in hubs established earlier in the season for both AFL and NRL teams.

"Where there's been breaches those codes are right on top of it, so they've managed this very, very well," Dr Young said.

Her comments come after Richmond Tigers stars Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones were arrested following a fight outside a Surfers Paradise strip club on Thursday night.

The pair were not in quarantine but they were in their team's hub and were fined by the AFL for breaching the league's COVID-19 rules.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington called for the pair to be sent back to Victoria, saying the incident highlights the premier's bad judgment.

"Reckless behaviour like this puts the lives and livelihoods of Queenslanders at risk," she said.

"It shows bad judgment that Annastacia Palaszczuk trusted these sporting stars to do the right thing."

The AFL Grand Final will take place just six days before the state election on October 31, and could provide a boost for Labor if the event doesn't result in any new spread of COVID-19.