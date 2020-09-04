National

Ex-Wallaby’s choke charge appeal dismissed

By AAP Newswire

Former Wallaby Brett Sheehan with wife Laura (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A second court has refused to dismiss former Wallaby Brett Sheehan's domestic violence charges under the mental health act.

The former rugby union star, 40, pleaded guilty to two charges after choking his wife Laura Sheehan to the point she was struggling to breathe in their Sydney home on October 24.

When she went to a bedroom window to yell for help, Sheehan stood on her leg and pushed her towards the bed.

The former NSW Waratahs halfback, who made seven appearances for Australia from 2006 to 2013, blamed the incident on an increased dosage of mental health medication and fought to have charges dropped on those grounds.

That argument was rejected by a Manly magistrate in February and again rebuffed on Friday by a Downing Centre District Court judge.

"For a powerful man to straddle his wife as she is lying prone and defenceless, and to grab her around the neck with both hands and strangle and choke her to the point she could not breathe, can only be viewed as a serious breach of the section (of the Crimes Act)," Judge Donna Woodburne said.

"The disparity between their respective strengths meant she was unable to remove (Sheehan's) hands from her neck."

She also rejected his appeals against his conviction and sentence requiring him to perform 100 hours of community service and see a psychologist.

The former Wallaby shook his head and was comforted as he learned of the decisions.

His lawyer had argued the event was entirely unpremeditated, out of character, confined to 10 minutes and did not cause any lasting injury.

His medication issue had been rectified and the community was again protected, the court was told.

Judge Woodburne accepted Sheehan had a major depressive disorder, was unlikely to re-offend, remorseful and adhering to a "relatively demanding" mental health plan.

But she pointed to the seriousness of the choking offence, which carries a maximum jail term of five years.

Research showed links between domestic violence strangulations and more serious offending down the track, she said.

The Crown had submitted Ms Sheehan's fear during the attack led her to scream for help, call triple zero and lock herself in a bathroom.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Latest articles

News

Shepparton cafes, pubs and restaurants offering takeaway

With COVID-19 restrictions forcing venues to comply with stage three restrictions, below is a list of Shepparton and district eateries that will be open for takeaway: Aloi Thai, Shepparton Opening hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 pm to...

Shepparton News
News

Drum brings down the hammer on NSW Nationals

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has launched a strong attack on his NSW National Party colleagues for failing to resolve the cross border issues for agricultural workers. The New South Wales coalition government has refused to modify...

Geoff Adams
News

This Father’s Day, Congolese refugee Patrick knows his children are finally safe

As a dad, Patrick Bulambo Lusagila has only one wish: To keep his children safe, always. But “safe” was something he hadn’t felt until just last year. Growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, war and terror darkened each waking hour. In 2009...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire