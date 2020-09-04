Ex-Wallaby’s choke charge appeal dismissed

A second court has refused to dismiss former Wallaby Brett Sheehan's domestic violence charges under the mental health act.

The former rugby union star, 40, pleaded guilty to two charges after choking his wife Laura Sheehan to the point she was struggling to breathe in their Sydney home on October 24.

When she went to a bedroom window to yell for help, Sheehan stood on her leg and pushed her towards the bed.

The former NSW Waratahs halfback, who made seven appearances for Australia from 2006 to 2013, blamed the incident on an increased dosage of mental health medication and fought to have charges dropped on those grounds.

That argument was rejected by a Manly magistrate in February and again rebuffed on Friday by a Downing Centre District Court judge.

"For a powerful man to straddle his wife as she is lying prone and defenceless, and to grab her around the neck with both hands and strangle and choke her to the point she could not breathe, can only be viewed as a serious breach of the section (of the Crimes Act)," Judge Donna Woodburne said.

"The disparity between their respective strengths meant she was unable to remove (Sheehan's) hands from her neck."

She also rejected his appeals against his conviction and sentence requiring him to perform 100 hours of community service and see a psychologist.

The former Wallaby shook his head and was comforted as he learned of the decisions.

His lawyer had argued the event was entirely unpremeditated, out of character, confined to 10 minutes and did not cause any lasting injury.

His medication issue had been rectified and the community was again protected, the court was told.

Judge Woodburne accepted Sheehan had a major depressive disorder, was unlikely to re-offend, remorseful and adhering to a "relatively demanding" mental health plan.

But she pointed to the seriousness of the choking offence, which carries a maximum jail term of five years.

Research showed links between domestic violence strangulations and more serious offending down the track, she said.

The Crown had submitted Ms Sheehan's fear during the attack led her to scream for help, call triple zero and lock herself in a bathroom.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)