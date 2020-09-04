National

Virus won’t delay bushfire response: PM

By AAP Newswire

Fire going through a fence during a bushfire in Werombi - AAP

1 of 1

State and territory leaders have agreed to work together on a plan to ensure firefighters can cross borders without delay to tackle bushfires.

Concerns were raised at a meeting between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and premiers on Friday that limits on cross-border movement due to coronavirus restrictions could cause problems during bushfire season.

Emergency Management Australia will work with the states and territories to ensure firies and defence force members can travel as quickly as possible.

"We obviously don't want firefighters doing two weeks in hotel quarantine when there's a fire burning in Western Australia," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"We need these arrangements to work first time."

A report has recommended local councils be tapped for their expertise and given more information about what federal resources are available to deal with bushfires.

The royal commission into national natural disaster arrangements has released a 40-page list of propositions it wants local, state and federal governments to consider and respond to.

Among the ideas is ensuring states work more closely with councils to look at local vulnerabilities, demographics and resources.

The commission recommended investigating surge capacity of emergency workers and the need for specialist training.

As well, the federal government should ensure councils know how best to access the Australian Defence Force and agencies such as the Bureau of Meteorology and Geoscience Australia.

The report noted while national co-ordination was important, local delivery was critical, meaning decisions should always be made closest to where they will take effect.

"A systemic, whole-of-nation approach to national natural disasters necessitates co-ordination of strategic decision-making across the Australian, state, territory, and local governments," the report said.

The commission proposed a single electronic tool be developed bringing together climate projections, natural hazard event risk assessments and maps.

This could be used to identify the exposure of a particular locality or region to bushfires or other disasters.

As well, emergency planners should work more closely with private land managers, charities, critical infrastructure operators, wildlife experts and health workers.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

First-up strike rate points to Malahide

Matt McGillivray’s return to riding after a fall will receive a timely boost if Malahide can build on her reputation as a first-up specialist at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Ryan pair boast fitness edge in Feehan

Trainer Nick Ryan has two of the eight runners in the Feehan Stakes in Mahamedeis and Sircconi and he’s hoping one of them can snare a Cox Plate spot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Berry hoping Angel can shine in Chelmsford

A handy array of rides awaits jockey Tommy Berry at Randwick, including Group One winner Angel Of Truth for Team Hawkes in the Chelmsford Stakes

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire