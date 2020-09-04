Local government role crucial in bushfires

Local councils should be tapped for their expertise and given more information about what federal resources are available to better deal with bushfires.

The royal commission into national natural disaster arrangements has released a 40-page list of propositions it wants local, state and federal governments to consider and respond to.

Among the ideas is ensuring states work more closely with councils to look at local vulnerabilities, demographics and available resources.

The commission recommended investigating surge capacity of emergency workers and the need for specialist training.

As well, the federal government should ensure councils know how best to access the Australian Defence Force and agencies such as the Bureau of Meteorology and Geoscience Australia.

The report noted while national co-ordination is important, it was important to uphold the principle of "subsidiarity".

Decisions should always be taken at the lowest possible level or closest to where they will have their effect, for example, in a local area rather than for a whole country.

"A systemic, whole-of-nation approach to national natural disasters necessitates co-ordination of strategic decision-making across the Australian, state, territory, and local governments," the report said.

The commission proposed a single electronic tool be developed bringing together climate projections, natural hazard event risk assessments and maps.

This could be used to identify the exposure of a particular locality or region to bushfires or other disasters.

As well, emergency planners should work more closely with private land managers, charities, critical infrastructure operators, wildlife experts and health workers.