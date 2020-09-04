National

Gas supply an issue in trial over blackout

By AAP Newswire

Electricity tower (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The availability of gas to run a turbine at an Adelaide power station during a blackout in 2017 will be a key issue in Federal Court action taken against its operators by the Australian Energy Regulator.

The regulator alleges the operators of the Pelican Point plant failed to notify the Australian Energy Market Operator of its generating capacity at a time when SA was experiencing heatwave conditions, high customer demand and reduced power availability.

Those conditions led AEMO to order load shedding to take about 30,000 users off the network for a period of time on February 8 that year.

However, a computer glitch meant distribution company SA Power Networks actually cut power to 90,000 properties.

In its action, the AER alleges that Pelican Point did not disclose to AEMO that one of the generators at its Pelican Point Power Station was capable of being made available on 24 hours' notice.

As a result, it contends AEMO's ability to manage power system security was impaired.

At a hearing on Friday, the court was told an issue of whether the particular turbine at Pelican Point could have been operated on the day in question because of its physical condition would no longer be pressed.

That had removed the need for engineering evidence to be called.

The court heard the remaining issues at the trial would include whether there was sufficient gas to run the turbine.

On that basis, a trial lasting five days was considered likely.

No date has yet been set but the parties will return to court later this month for a further case management hearing.

When it launched its action in August last year, the AER said it was seeking declarations, penalties and costs.

But Engie, which operates the Pelican Point facility, rejected the allegations and said it would defend the claims.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton cafes, pubs and restaurants offering takeaway

With COVID-19 restrictions forcing venues to comply with stage three restrictions, below is a list of Shepparton and district eateries that will be open for takeaway: Aloi Thai, Shepparton Opening hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 pm to...

Shepparton News
News

Drum brings down the hammer on NSW Nationals

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has launched a strong attack on his NSW National Party colleagues for failing to resolve the cross border issues for agricultural workers. The New South Wales coalition government has refused to modify...

Geoff Adams
News

This Father’s Day, Congolese refugee Patrick knows his children are finally safe

As a dad, Patrick Bulambo Lusagila has only one wish: To keep his children safe, always. But “safe” was something he hadn’t felt until just last year. Growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, war and terror darkened each waking hour. In 2009...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire