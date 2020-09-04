Alleged cop stabber hurt in prison: lawyer

A man accused of slashing one police officer across the head with a knife and biting another in Sydney's CBD says he has been "subject to violence" from guards while in prison.

Fredrick Elrezz, 32, allegedly attacked three policemen on York Street early Wednesday morning after he was said to have harassed a food delivery driver.

The Lakemba man, currently held in Parklea Correctional Centre, appeared via video link on Friday before magistrate Robert Williams at Central Local Court, where his lawyer claimed he was having a "difficult time" in custody.

"He has been subject to violence from the guards because of the allegations made against him," Oussama Elfawal told the court.

Elrezz was taken to hospital for assessment after his arrest on Wednesday, while authorities also seized several items from a York Street hostel.

A 40-year-old senior constable was treated for a laceration to his head and a cut to his left shoulder, while two other officers were also taken to hospital following the incident.

Elrezz has been charged with a string of offences including inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

Counter-terrorism police have also been investigating the incident, while NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian lauded the three policemen for their courage.

Ms Berejiklian did not confirm the incident was terror-related.

"Just horrific - in my role I have a close and deep appreciation for what police officers do every day, put their lives on the line to help others," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday.

"All of us were shocked and appalled and deeply traumatised by what we saw."

Elrezz has not applied for bail and it has been formally refused.

He will next face court in late October.