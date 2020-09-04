National

Pricey alligator bag snapped up at border

By AAP Newswire

Customs officers seized an alligator bag at a Perth air cargo depot - AAP

1 of 1

A West Australian woman with a taste for the good life has learnt a costly lesson after her pricey alligator purse was snapped up by customs officials.

The woman splashed $26,000 on the scaly fashion statement from a Saint Laurent boutique in France.

Alligator skin products are allowed into Australia but only with the proper permits.

The federal government wants to deter insidious creatures lurking in the shadows of the illegal wildlife trade.

"We all need to be aware of what we're purchasing online as restricting the trade of animal products is crucial to the long-term survival of endangered species," Environment Minister Sussan Ley said on Friday.

"Aside from the rules themselves, it is important people take the time to think about ethical fashion choices."

Officers confiscated the eye-wateringly expensive designer accessory but took no further action against its owner.

Individuals can face up to 10 years in prison or $220,000 fines for wildlife trade offences, while corporations can be slapped with $1.1 million sanctions.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton cafes, pubs and restaurants offering takeaway

With COVID-19 restrictions forcing venues to comply with stage three restrictions, below is a list of Shepparton and district eateries that will be open for takeaway: Aloi Thai, Shepparton Opening hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 pm to...

Shepparton News
News

Drum brings down the hammer on NSW Nationals

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has launched a strong attack on his NSW National Party colleagues for failing to resolve the cross border issues for agricultural workers. The New South Wales coalition government has refused to modify...

Geoff Adams
News

This Father’s Day, Congolese refugee Patrick knows his children are finally safe

As a dad, Patrick Bulambo Lusagila has only one wish: To keep his children safe, always. But “safe” was something he hadn’t felt until just last year. Growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, war and terror darkened each waking hour. In 2009...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire