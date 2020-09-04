National

Climate protesters target News offices

By AAP Newswire

A pile of "manure" is dumped outside News Corp Australia in Sydney - AAP

Climate activists have dumped manure outside News Corp Australia's Sydney and Brisbane offices and briefly blocked its Brisbane printing press in a protest against the media giant's coverage of climate change.

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion movement disrupted work at the Murarrie printing and distribution centre overnight, chaining themselves to gates and gluing themselves to the top of a newspaper delivery truck.

Police were called to disperse the rally just after 11pm and arrested nine people, issuing seven with fines for trespassing and public nuisance offences, a spokesman told AAP.

Two people were charged with obstructing police and trespass with one of the offenders allegedly gluing his hands to the top of the vehicle.

The pair will appear in court at a later date.

In a statement, Extinction Rebellion accused police of rough treatment towards one of the protesters during his arrest, kneeling on his neck and using brake fluid rather than acetone to remove glue from his hands.

Extinction Rebellion claims News Corp is fuelling a culture of climate denialism in Australia.

"The professional media have a duty to tell the truth and the truth is that we are in a climate and ecological crisis that threatens the survival of humans as a species," a spokesman said.

It is calling for a binding target of zero net-emissions before 2025, overseen by a citizens' assembly.

On Friday, protesters also dumped manure outside News Corp's Bowen Hills office in Brisbane and Surry Hills headquarters in Sydney.

Protesters in Sydney also climbed the building and unfurled a banner outside the entrance reading "tell the truth".

Queensland activists warned a planned mass-cycling protest will block Brisbane CBD traffic on September 21 unless their demands are met.

News Corp has been contacted for comment.

