Minister defends Abbott against UK barbs

By AAP Newswire

Former prime minister Tony Abbott - AAP

A former colleague has come to the defence of Tony Abbott after he was labelled a misogynistic, homophobic climate-denier.

The former prime minister has come under heavy scrutiny after it emerged he was being lined up for a senior trade role in the United Kingdom.

He has also been criticised for suggesting older people should be left to die from coronavirus, to spare younger generations from the economic burden.

Senior coalition minister Mathias Cormann, who served under Mr Abbott, said he had a distinguished record.

"From where I sit, Tony Abbott is clearly a giant on Australian politics who has made a great contribution over a long time," Senator Cormann told Sky News on Friday.

"Not everyone will agree with him, but people are entitled to their views, and that's the way things work in a democracy."

Mr Abbott has previously said he felt threatened by homosexuality, opposed same-sex marriage, and was accused of misogyny by fellow former prime minister Julia Gillard.

