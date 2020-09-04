Tax break lure for foreign-based companies

Foreign-based companies could soon be lured to Australia with the incentive of tax breaks.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge is spearheading a plan to entice international talent and business.

The program hinges on financial incentives and visas targeted at skilled workers.

Mr Tudge is focusing on the advanced manufacturing, health and financial services sectors.

"We hope over the next couple of years we can really lure some of these businesses to relocate to Australia and some of that global super talent to come here and generate jobs for Australians," he told the ABC on Friday.

Mr Tudge wants entrepreneurs - scientists, investors and tech guns - to come to Australia and generate wealth and jobs.

Senior cabinet minister Peter Dutton hopes the plan gets off the ground.

"We need to grow jobs," he told the Nine Network.

"It's OK that we've got support in place at the moment with JobKeeper and JobSeeker - that's fine and that's a good thing - but to get to the next stage we need to have investment."

Australia has plunged deep into recession after the economy shrank seven per cent in the June quarter.

More than one million Australians are unemployed and 400,000 more are expected to join the dole queue before Christmas.

The jobless rate is still expected to climb to 10 per cent by the end of the year and remain stubbornly high for many months.

Labor deputy leader Richard Marles wants to hear more than "hope" from senior government ministers.

The opposition argues tax breaks alone are no substitute for a comprehensive plan on jobs.

"Small business is facing the biggest crisis it has in Australia's history and we hear nothing from this government about what they are going to be doing for them," Mr Marles told the Today Show.

"We need to have a jobs plan from this mob right now."