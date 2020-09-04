Minister rules out future water buybacks

The Morrison government has pledged to never return to water buybacks as it moves to shake up policing the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

Water Minister Keith Pitt on Friday announced a funding boost for water recovery programs and grants for basin communities.

"I won't be and the Commonwealth won't be performing water buyback at any point - that is from the prime minister down," he told the Farm Writers' Association of NSW.

Former water minister David Littleproud previously threatened states with buybacks if they didn't deliver on water-saving projects.

That leverage has evaporated with the minister's new pledge, which won't be legislated.

Instead, the government will need to ensure water is returned to the environment through water-saving projects, which are lagging behind the basin plan's 2024 deadline.

The government capped buybacks at 1500 gigalitres a year in 2015.

Labor's water spokeswoman Terri Butler said there hadn't been a buyback for some time.

Under the changes, the Murray-Darling Basin Authority's compliance functions will be merged with the river system's inspector-general.

Ms Butler said the government had finally moved to empower the basin cop more than a year after appointing interim inspector-general Mick Keelty.

"There is a crisis of confidence in this government's leadership in relation to the Murray-Darling Basin and water resources in this country," Ms Butler told ABC radio.

Taxpayers will stump up $38 million to set up the new office, which will need parliamentary approval, and boost compliance across the river system.

"This will put to bed any perceptions that the MDBA is structured in a way that it could mark its own homework," Mr Pitt said.

The Queensland-based minister said the basin plan was not a case of irrigation versus environment.

"It's about investing in the communities that value and sustain both. It is about getting the right outcomes, not a simplistic focus on numbers," he said.

The government will also spend $34 million extending a kitty designed to fund projects in the basin.

In its latest round, the fund's projects included a $600,000 golf driving range in the Victorian town of Cobram and a $450,000 filtration system for Bourke's swimming pool in NSW.

Mr Pitt said the program was aimed at creating a diverse economic future for communities hit by water recovery.

There is also a $20 million boost for projects to improve river and wetland health through erosion control and pest eradication.

A separate program will shell out almost $38 million for downstream river projects, working with the South Australian government.

More than $7 million will be spent on better monitoring of the river, while $3.1 million will go to 20 new Indigenous rangers.