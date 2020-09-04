NT election vote counting finishes

The final votes in the Northern Territory election have been counted as the Top End inches closer to completing Australia's first general poll during the coronavirus crisis.

The full distribution of preferences is now under way with official results expected by 10pm on Friday, the Northern Territory Electoral Commission says.

Labor has already claimed victory with early results confirming the party will hold at least 13 seats in the 25-member assembly.

But the outcome of six seats separated by less than 100 votes on Thursday has become clearer after 881 outstanding postal ballots were counted.

Territory Alliance remains 42 votes ahead of the Country Liberal Party in Araluen.

In Arnhem, Labor is 92 ballots up on independent Ian Gumbula.

Labor also leads in Blain, with 1729 votes to the CLP's 1489.

However, the CLP has is now leading the ALP in Barkly, up by seven votes after trailing by 20 a day ago.

The CLP also leads Labor in Daly, up by 94 votes, with two-party preferred preferences applied.

The result is closer in the rural electorate of Namatjira, which covers part of Alice Springs.

CLP candidate Bill Yan is currently ahead of Labor's Sheralee Taylor by 22 votes, but the full distribution of preferences could change that, insiders say.

A formal declaration of the poll is scheduled for Monday.