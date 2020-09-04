National

NT election vote counting finishes

By AAP Newswire

A man voting in the NT election on August 22 (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The final votes in the Northern Territory election have been counted as the Top End inches closer to completing Australia's first general poll during the coronavirus crisis.

The full distribution of preferences is now under way with official results expected by 10pm on Friday, the Northern Territory Electoral Commission says.

Labor has already claimed victory with early results confirming the party will hold at least 13 seats in the 25-member assembly.

But the outcome of six seats separated by less than 100 votes on Thursday has become clearer after 881 outstanding postal ballots were counted.

Territory Alliance remains 42 votes ahead of the Country Liberal Party in Araluen.

In Arnhem, Labor is 92 ballots up on independent Ian Gumbula.

Labor also leads in Blain, with 1729 votes to the CLP's 1489.

However, the CLP has is now leading the ALP in Barkly, up by seven votes after trailing by 20 a day ago.

The CLP also leads Labor in Daly, up by 94 votes, with two-party preferred preferences applied.

The result is closer in the rural electorate of Namatjira, which covers part of Alice Springs.

CLP candidate Bill Yan is currently ahead of Labor's Sheralee Taylor by 22 votes, but the full distribution of preferences could change that, insiders say.

A formal declaration of the poll is scheduled for Monday.

Latest articles

National

Qld premier defends AFL quarantine rules

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said Queenslanders won’t tolerate AFL players breaking quarantine after two Tigers players were caught breaching restrictions.

AAP Newswire
National

Murder trial hears intoxication evidence

One of two housemates accused of murdering a homeless man was shown to be”significantly intoxicated” on CCTV footage, a jury has been told

AAP Newswire
National

Closures harm ‘inextricable’ links: NSW

NSW has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, while Premier Gladys Berejiklian has again called for her Queensland counterpart to ease border restrictions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire