NT election final vote count expected

Outstanding postal votes could make a crucial difference in some seats as the Northern Territory election inches closer to completion.

The Top End's electoral commission is waiting on the arrival of 3602 postal votes which are due to arrive by midday on Friday.

The ballot papers will be eagerly awaited by candidates in seats where a margin as narrow as six votes exists.

Labor has already claimed victory with early results confirming the party will hold at least 13 seats in the 25-member assembly following the August 22 poll.

But the outcome of six seats remains in doubt, with Araluen, Arnhem, Barkly, Blain, Daly and Namatjira separated by less than 100 votes.

In the rural electorate of Namatjira, which covers part of Alice Springs, Country Liberal Party candidate Bill Yan is currently ahead of Labor's Sheralee Taylor, 1770 votes to 1764.

There are 66 postal votes still to count and 149 outstanding postal votes for Namatjira.

The Northern Territory Electoral Commission says it will make its final count of votes on Friday, once the midday deadline for postal votes expires.

The full distribution of preferences in each of the NT's 25 seats will then start with a formal declaration of the poll scheduled for Monday.