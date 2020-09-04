National

COVID-19 shuts another Sydney school

By AAP Newswire

GLADYS BEREJIKLIAN COVID-19 PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Another Sydney school has been forced to shut after being linked to a positive COVID-19 case.

All staff and students at Regents Park Christian School are advised to monitor for symptoms, but those who attended after-school care on Monday and Tuesday must isolate for 14 days.

The case, which returned a positive test result late Wednesday night and is linked to a previously reported infection, will be included in the numbers announced on Friday.

NSW confirmed 12 new cases on Thursday as a cluster associated with the City Tattersalls gym grew by three to 52.

The cluster linked to St Pauls Catholic College in Greystanes and nearby Girraween Public School has increased to 12.

Both schools reopened on Thursday after shutting to allow cleaning and contract tracing to take place.

Three of Thursday's cases - a person in Parkes and two in southwest Sydney - have no known source.

NSW Health has also issued an alert for a church service at Life in the Spirit Ministry in Prestons, with anyone who attended on August 30 required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has hit out at Queensland's demand that NSW eliminate COVID-19 community transmissions before it considers reopening its border.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Thursday that NSW needed to pass 28 days without any COVID-19 community transmission before the border rules would be reassessed.

"The guideline that's been set by the Queensland government in relation to when they reopen their border is a pretty tall order," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday.

"I don't know anywhere on the planet where a society could function productively during a pandemic and get an assurance you're going to (get) zero cases of community transmission."

Latest articles

News

Broken River irrigators ineligible for drought grants

Broken River irrigators have been told they are ineligible for the Victorian Government’s On-Farm Drought Resilience Grants. The program is open to farmers in the Goulburn-Murray Irrigation District but does not include Broken River farmers. The...

Jamie Salter
News

New guide to help farmers and mineral explorers

Victorian farmers and mineral explorers have released an updated jointly-developed Land Access Guide to inform landowners on their rights when mineral explorers seek access to their land. The Land Access Guide was developed in partnership between...

Jamie Salter
News

Climate webinars to be hosted by Agriculture Victoria

Agriculture Victoria will host a number of climate and agricultural science talks in its latest lunchtime webinar series. Having proved popular the first time around, the lunchtime webinars are designed for busy people chasing fast facts about...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire