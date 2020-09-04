Another Sydney school shuts, 8 new cases

Another Sydney school has been forced to shut after being linked to a positive COVID-19 case, while NSW has recorded eight new cases of the virus.

All staff and students at Regents Park Christian School are advised to monitor for symptoms but those who attended after-school care on Monday and Tuesday must isolate for 14 days.

The case, which was deemed COVID-positive on Wednesday night and is linked to a previously reported infection, was one of the eight NSW cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday.

Of the eight, one case was in a traveller in hotel quarantine while three were connected to the City Tattersalls Club gym cluster and two to the St Pauls Catholic College Greystanes cluster, taking the size of those clusters to 57 and 14 respectively.

St Pauls and nearby Girraween Public School reopened on Thursday after deep cleaning.

NSW Health on Thursday issued an alert for a church service at Life in the Spirit Ministry in Prestons, with anyone who attended on August 30 required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Health authorities on Friday added New Brighton Golf Club in Moorebank to that list, with patrons on the evening of August 28 deemed close contacts and told to self-isolate.

With Father's Day on Sunday, NSW Health also advised against visiting Sydney, Blue Mountains or Central Coast aged care homes at the weekend.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian earlier this week suggested rules around nursing home visits may change for the weekend if virus case numbers remained low.

"This decision has been reached after careful consideration of the risks of COVID-19 being introduced into an aged care facility while the CBD cluster is brought under control," NSW Health said on Friday.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance on Friday warned against complacency as summer nears and more people use public spaces.

"There's no doubt people are going to want to travel around and we've just got to be mindful the virus is still amongst us, it can spike up at any point as we're seeing," Mr Constance told reporters.

"Everyone this Sunday, being out and about, be mindful you've got to do all the good things."

Meanwhile, Ms Berejiklian has hit out at Queensland's demand that NSW eliminate COVID-19 community transmissions before it considers reopening its border.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Thursday that NSW needed to pass 28 days without any COVID-19 community transmission before the border rules would be reassessed.

"The guideline that's been set by the Queensland government in relation to when they reopen their border is a pretty tall order," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday.

"I don't know anywhere on the planet where a society could function productively during a pandemic and get an assurance you're going to (get) zero cases of community transmission."

There are seven COVID-19 cases in NSW in intensive care, with four ventilated.