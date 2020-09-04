50 aged care deaths added to Victoria toll

The bureaucracy around reporting coronavirus deaths in aged care is again under scrutiny after a whopping 50 fatalities were added to Victoria's toll.

Of the 59 deaths reported on Friday, only six happened in the past 24 hours and another three were earlier in September.

The other 50 happened in July and August and have only been added to the toll as private aged care providers, along with state and federal authorities, scramble to reconcile the numbers.

It has happening throughout this week in the daily Department of Health and Human Services statistics, but Friday's number is easily the highest.

"I'm not suggesting that it is (acceptable)," Premier Daniel Andrews said.

"We would prefer that all the data aligned in an instantaneous fashion.

"That is not what's happened, but it's appropriate that once you have done that work that you report faithfully and as accurately as you possibly can, and that's exactly what we're doing."

The premier bristled at a suggestion that some aged care deaths are only being added to the coronavirus toll now because the DHHS was overwhelmed in July and August as it dealt with the height of the second outbreak.

"That is completely inaccurate," he said.

The state toll has soared past 600 to 650 and the national figure has topped 700 to 737.

Friday's figure easily surpasses the previous Australian record of 41 deaths, on August 31.

But there was some good news on Friday, with new cases dropping to 81 after Thursday's spike of 113.

"This is the stubborn tail of the epidemic curve," Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

Testing numbers are also back up above 20,000 after several days of lower numbers to 25,031.

Authorities have said repeatedly the testing figure needs to stay high as they work out when they can start easing the state's restrictions.

The fall in case numbers is encouraging news, two days from the announcement of the much-anticipated "roadmap" out of lockdown.

Mr Andrews will announce separate pathways for how and when Melbourne and regional Victoria will come out of respective stage four and three lockdowns.

There is no confirmation yet that any restrictions will be eased on September 13 and Mr Andrews is not deviating from his pre-set timeline for unveiling the state government's strategy.

On Friday he spoke to ongoing calls from Victorian business for the lockdown rules to be eased as quickly as possible, pointing to the risk of another outbreak if it happens too quickly.

"All of those (health) services would be compromised as well if we are overrun by this virus, if we simply cannot meet the demand, not just of COVID patients, as critically important as they are, but it goes well beyond that," he said.

Also on Friday, Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas announced the state ban on evictions and rental hikes was extended until March 28 next year because of the economic impact of the virus.

He also did not rule out a further extension.

"We've put in place arrangements that essentially give the presumption that the tenant can have the security of knowing that they can stay in the property, provided they act lawfully," he said.

"(But) there are provisions where landlords can access orders from VCAT in order to change those assumptions."