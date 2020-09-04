Labor calls for action on travel caps

There are as many Australians stranded overseas as there are seats at Shark Park - home of the prime minister's beloved rugby league team.

Labor home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally used a speech to parliament on Thursday night to lambast Scott Morrison over the 23,000 Australians seeking to get home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We learnt this week from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade that number has jumped by more than 20 per cent in the past fortnight - 3450 of those stranded Aussies are considered medically or financially vulnerable," she said.

"And what has the Morrison government done for these stranded Aussies? Nothing."

Eight weeks ago the government imposed a cap on incoming passengers.

Friday's national cabinet meeting is not expected to make any changes to the cap, which was imposed to ensure hotels used for quarantine are not overrun by demand.

Senator Keneally said the government was spending $350 million to export goods such as seafood.

"Under the Morrison government if you're a lobster, you get a ticket on a charter flight," she said.

"But if you're an Aussie overseas during a pandemic you get left stranded."

She called on the government to raise the cap, ensure airline were not price gouging, charter flights using planes currently in storage and put in place federally-run quarantine arrangements.

A website removethecap.com has been set up to tell the stories of stranded Aussies.