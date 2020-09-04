Top Vic cop recommended security guards

Victoria's police chief recommended private security guards be used for the hotel quarantine program which led to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, a senior commander says.

The revelation came as Tim Tully, who led the police task force for the program, gave evidence to the inquiry into the botched scheme.

Also on Friday, a government official said some travellers were released from quarantine even though they had tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Tully was asked under cross-examination about an email from a colleague mentioning "CCP recommendations that private security is to be the first line of security".

Asked to confirm what CCP meant, he replied: "Chief Commissioner of Police."

Then police chief Graham Ashton retired from the top job in June.

The inquiry heard Mr Tully was brought in to run police involvement in hotel quarantine on March 28, after the decision was made to use security guards.

The guards were among the first to be infected.

About 99 per cent of Victoria's second wave cases can be traced back to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels.

Mr Tully told the inquiry he received no request during his time overseeing the operation for greater police involvement.

"It has never been raised with me and I am not aware of any request for a 24/7 policing presence," Mr Tully said.

He said he preferred security guards did the work because Victoria Police also had to enforce coronavirus health directions and it was stretching resources.

Police provided a "cordon" around international arrivals as they were transported to hotels, and became involved if quarantine guests became violent or aggressive.

Much of the questioning at Friday's hearing revolved around decisions about "fresh air walks" for hotel detainees.

Noel Cleaves, who was a senior officer at the Department of Health and Human Services from the start of the program, told the inquiry up to 50 people a day were allowed to leave their rooms temporarily for fresh air.

Police did not initially know about the arrangement, but Mr Tully told the inquiry he raised it on April 14 at the State Control Centre.

There were multiple occasions where quarantined travellers were given exemptions to leave their rooms and go into the community for compassionate reasons, such as attending a funeral, Mr Cleaves said.

There was little or no follow-up to ensure these people had worn PPE or went where they said they would, he said.

Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions emergency coordination executive Rachaele May said that one of her department's key roles was the release of guests from quarantine - but they could not access people's COVID-19 status.

She said there were instances of people being released from hotels who were either awaiting test results or had tested positive.

"It had been reported to me ... that guests were nearing their release day and they either knew they were positive or were still waiting for their test results and they were seeking clarity around whether or not those guests could be released," she said.

Ms May said the early advice was that even if they had tested positive, guests could be released if they wore PPE and went straight home, but the advice was later changed to prevent virus-infected people from leaving.

Mr Cleaves rejected an argument that his team was ultimately in charge of the botched program, saying nurses, security and government departments oversaw different aspects.

The inquiry will resume next Tuesday.