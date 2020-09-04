National

Police officer to front Vic hotels inquiry

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

A Victorian police officer is set to appear before the state's hotel quarantine inquiry after it was earlier revealed the force wanted private security guards to oversee the program.

Commander Tim Tully from the northwest metro region will be the first police officer to give evidence to the inquiry on Friday.

A Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions bureaucrat previously told the inquiry police wanted private security guards to be the "first line of security" in the program.

Emergency Management Victoria Commissioner Andrew Crisp and Victoria Police Commander Mick Grainger are said to have made the decision at a meeting on March 27.

The force said it would provide "perimeter support", with security guards told to call 000 if there was an emergency.

Unified Security Group state manager Mo Nagi told the inquiry on Thursday he was forced to restrain a female guest who escaped from her room, chased a nurse down the corridor and began to attack her.

"Police were on-site, but they were going to the end of the hallway to put full PPE on," he said, although "once they heard the screaming they were running".

Mr Nagi said NSW police involvement in the quarantine program worked.

"That's been really effective," he said.

About 99 per cent of Victoria's second wave cases can be traced back to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels.

Private security guards were among the first to be infected, leading to the virus being spread into the community.

Also appearing before the inquiry on Friday are Noel Cleaves from the Department of Health and Human Services, and Rachaele May from the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions.

