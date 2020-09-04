No request made for 24/7 police: commander

No request was made to Victoria Police for 24/7 police presence inside hotels housing quarantining travellers, a senior police commander says.

Commander for the northwest metro region Tim Tully managed Victoria Police's involvement in the failed hotel quarantine program when the scheme began in March.

"Were you aware back in late March and perhaps early April that there was a view being expressed in some quarters that it was desirable or appropriate to have police at hotels 24/7?" counsel assisting the inquiry Rachel Ellyard asked him on Friday.

"It has never been raised with me and I am not aware of any request for a 24/7 policing presence at any of the hotel facilities as part of this program," Mr Tully replied.

He also said he was not involved in the decision to have private security guards patrol hotels instead of police.

However, the commander said it was his preference that private security guards did the work because Victoria Police's new role in enforcing coronavirus health directions was stretching police resources.

The role police played in the program was to provide a "cordon" around international arrivals to Melbourne, transporting them from airport to hotel without contact with the public, the inquiry heard.

Police officers were also available on an as-needs basis if hotel detainees' behaviour posed challenges.

Mr Tully said he was not aware at the outset that detainees would be allowed out for fresh air and raised this at the State Control Centre on April 14.

He received a spreadsheet detailing what fresh air arrangements were in place for hotel occupants.

"At that stage up until highlighting it on April 14, I had no line of sight and Victoria Police had no line of sight," he said.

Earlier on Friday, a senior Victorian government health official denied his team had ultimate responsibility for the hotel quarantine program despite others' perceptions that they were in charge.

Noel Cleaves from the Department of Health and Human Services managed a team of "authorised officers" who were present at the hotels from the program's beginning in March.

He told the inquiry his team's role was to manage the detention of passengers, especially any instance of them needing to leave their hotel room.

Mr Cleaves said authorised officers had no control over security guards and instead worked alongside them and requested them to take detainees for walks.

He said nurses reported to their own public health authorities and team leaders from a different department were responsible for daily logistics.

Mr Cleaves told the inquiry that as the program grew to about 15 hotels, about 50 people a day were being permitted to leave their room temporarily for fresh air.

The three types of people prioritised for fresh air were those with poor mental health, families with small children and heavy smokers.

There were other multiple occasions where quarantined travellers got exemptions to leave their rooms and go into the community for compassionate reasons, such as attending a funeral, Mr Cleaves said.

He gave evidence there was little or no follow-up to ensure these people had worn PPE or had actually gone where they said they would.

About 99 per cent of Victoria's second wave cases can be traced back to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels.

Private security guards were among the first to be infected, leading to the virus being spread into the community.