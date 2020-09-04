Palaszczuk won’t fold to border criticism

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called out "relentless" and "intimidating" criticism of her border closures to NSW and Victoria after the state recorded no new cases of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has again called for the state government to release its medical advice for keeping its "very hard border" closed to NSW, Victoria and the ACT after the national cabinet meeting on Friday.

"It's only reasonable not just to me - I'm just another Australian - it's important I think more broadly that people understand why they would be taking a different assessment and what medical advice that was based on," Mr Morrison said.

Queensland signed onto the Commonwealth's plan to develop a national hotspot regime, but Ms Palaszczuk indicated earlier on Friday she would not budge on the borders unless it was safe to do so.

She said the criticism from political rivals about her stance was disingenuous given that Queenslanders were being kept safe from the virus and its economy was performing better than Victoria, NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania.

"Queensland has done extremely well by relying on the expert health advice of Dr Young," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Let me make it very clear - I will not be changing that course any time soon because you have seen the great results that have been occurring here in Queensland."

The premier said the political attacks on her had upset her family, but said she had been encouraged to continue with strong measures by emails and even hand-written cards from wellwishers.

"It is relentless, it is intimidating but I will not be intimidated," she said.

Queensland recorded zero new virus cases in the 24 hours to 9am on Friday, with only 25 active cases in the state.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the local COVID-19 cluster was under control but it was vital to keep borders shut to avoid another outbreak triggered by an interstate arrival.

She believes the cluster, centred on the Queensland Corrective Services Academy at Wacol, is linked to three people who returned from Melbourne.

"If a single case comes from NSW or Victoria and they go into a high-risk setting like an aged care facility, we could immediately have an outbreak and we could have deaths," she said.

The state government will also add the NSW town of Moree to its border bubble to alleviate pressure on nearby Mungindi, which is already included, to access health care and food.

Mungindi's only supermarket burnt down earlier this week and residents who left the bubble to travel to nearby Moree to shop would have been barred from Mungindi Hospital, which is on the Queensland side of the border.

Meanwhile, a new unit to fast-track medical exemptions for NSW residents requiring specialist treatment in Queensland has been launched.

Dr Young said 900 NSW residents had received treatment in Queensland hospitals in the past week.