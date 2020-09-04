I won’t be intimidated, says Palaszczuk

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called out "relentless" and "intimidating" criticism of her border closures to NSW and Victoria after the state recorded no new cases of COVID-19.

The premier says zero virus cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Friday, with only 25 active cases in the state.

"Well done Queensland and this is exactly the hard work of everybody that's getting us to this point," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Of course we know that we're still not out of the woods yet but I'm so pleased that we have got zero cases today."

The premier is taking part in a national cabinet meeting later on Friday, which will discuss the federal government's proposed COVID-19 hotspot regime.

However Ms Palaszczuk warned she wouldn't commit to anything yet and called on her political rivals to focus on eliminating community transmission on Victoria and NSW rather than criticising her about border closures.

"It is relentless, it is intimidating but I will not be intimidated," she said.

The premier admits the attacks are even upsetting her own family but she's told them to "hang in there" after receiving messages of support about her tough COVID-19 policy from Queenslanders.

"I'm really overwhelmed with the number of emails that have been coming into the office, personally handwritten cards, that's what keeps me going," Ms Palaszcuk said.

The premier also pointed out that Prime Minister Scott Morrison was being just as stringent on borders as she was.

"There are international borders up," she said.

"Scott Morrison has put out that that is going to be extended for another three months, so families are not going to be reunited for Christmas and that is going to be very tough on families."

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the local COVID-19 cluster was under control but it was vital to keep borders shut to avoid another outbreak triggered by an interstate arrival.

She believes the cluster, centred on the Queensland Corrective Services Academy at Wacol and a nearby youth detention centre, is linked to three people who returned from Melbourne.

"We can't afford to have a single case. If a single case comes from NSW or Victoria and they go into a high-risk setting like an aged care facility, we could immediately have an outbreak and we could have deaths," she said.

The state government will also add the NSW town of Moree to its border bubble to alleviate pressure on nearby Mungindi, which is already included, to access healthcare and food.

Mungindi's only supermarket burnt down earlier this week and residents who left the bubble to travel to nearby Moree to shop would have been barred from Mungindi Hospital, which is on the Queensland side of the border.

Meanwhile, a new unit to fast-track medical exemptions for NSW residents requiring specialist treatment in Queensland has been launched.

Dr Young said 900 NSW residents had received treatment in Queensland hospitals in the past week.