Doubt over Gabba AFL grand final numbers

By AAP Newswire

AFL GRAND FINAL ANNOUNCEMENT - AAP

Queensland may have scored the AFL grand final but the number of fans is set to remain in doubt right up until the eleventh hour.

Brisbane's Gabba was awarded the AFL's showpiece event on Wednesday as an estimated 400 players and officials descended on Queensland under special quarantine arrangements.

But whether 30,000 fans will also be allowed to watch the game will depend on the number of active COVID-19 cases, and on the chief health officer.

Doctor Jeannette Young said she was confident Queensland was headed in the right direction with just two new cases overnight and no community transmissions.

"Depending where we are in Queensland on the 24th of October we'll make a decision if it's safe to have that 30,000," she told reporters.

At least 20,000 fans will get a chance to barrack for their team at the Gabba, barring a "complete disaster", she said.

"But that 30,000 is not an absolute given today."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has shrugged off claims of a "double standard" for allowing AFL executive to quarantine in a luxury resort while enforcing a strict border lockdown which keeps Queenslanders stuck in closed hotel rooms.

Ms Palaszczuk is set to face a border showdown at a national cabinet meeting of federal, state and territory leaders later on Friday.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has called on the government to reveal the exact cost of hosting the grand final amid an economic slump.

"How much did it cost taxpayers when we've got 234,000 Queenslanders out of work and businesses that are struggling?"

