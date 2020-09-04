Call for standard, affordable burial plots

The NSW pricing regulator has recommended cemeteries be required to offer standardised pricing for burial plots.

"Some consumers are facing high prices, confusing information and minimal options at a time when they are particularly vulnerable," said Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) member Deborah Cope.

The tribunal, which has been reviewing cemetery services across the state, released its draft report on Thursday.

Cemeteries should be required to offer a standard price for lawn grave burial plots, the report recommends.

Any cemetery that serves particular cultural or faith groups should also be required to offer standard plots that respect their requirements.

The draft report also recommends cemeteries be required to put aside money to maintain their properties into perpetuity.

"People want to be confident that their loved ones' graves will be cared for into the future," said Ms Cope.

"Our recommendations will help ensure that cemeteries are financially able to do this, even after all burial plots have been sold."

The tribunal's other recommendations include that the state government set up a website allowing people to compare cemetery prices, and that renewable interment - where the remains of multiple people are placed in one grave - be made more widely available.

IPART will hold a virtual public hearing on the issue on September 17.