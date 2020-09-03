No bail for alleged Sydney cop stabber

A 32-year-old man accused of attempted murder will remain behind bars after allegedly slashing one policeman with a knife and injuring two others in Sydney's CBD.

Fredrick Elrezz allegedly slashed a policeman across his head and shoulder after being approached by three officers while walking along York Street near Market Street.

The three officers had been called to the area after Elrezz allegedly harassed a food delivery rider on nearby George Street about 12.20am on Wednesday.

A second officer was slashed on the hand and a third officer was bitten on the arm.

Elrezz was disarmed and arrested before being taken to hospital for assessment, while authorities also seized several items from a York Street hostel.

The injured officers were taken to St Vincent's Hospital, where a 40-year-old male senior constable was treated for a laceration to the left side of his head and a cut to his left shoulder.

A 39-year-old male acting sergeant was treated for a cut to his finger and a knee injury, while a 20-year-old male probationary constable was treated for a bite to his tricep.

Elrezz was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court on Thursday on charges including inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

The Lakemba man did not appear in court and his legal representatives did not apply for bail, which was formally refused by magistrate Margaret Quinn.

Elrezz will return to the same court on Friday.

Counter-terrorism police are also investigating the incident, while NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian lauded the three policemen for their courage.

Ms Berejiklian did not confirm the incident was terror-related.

"Just horrific - in my role I have a close and deep appreciation for what police officers do every day, put their lives on the line to help others," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday.

"All of us were shocked and appalled and deeply traumatised by what we saw."