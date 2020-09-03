National

Independent seeks to be new SA Speaker

By AAP Newswire

A former Labor now independent MP will bid to become the South Australian parliament's new Speaker.

Frances Bedford, who has served as deputy Speaker for the past four years, says she will offer herself as a "truly independent Speaker".

She described herself as the "mother of the house, the people's pick, not a factional favourite".

"Voters deserve a parliament focused on their needs and, if elected, I will make decisions fairly and impartially," Ms Bedford said in a statement on Thursday.

"The choice of our next Speaker can only be a choice if there is more than one candidate and it is up to my colleagues in the parliament knowing they can cast their vote according to their conscience."

The Speaker's chair was vacated in July when Vincent Tarzia was elevated to Premier Steven Marshall's cabinet.

It was part of a reshuffle forced on the premier after two of his ministers quit when they became embroiled in a row over incorrectly claiming a parliamentary allowance.

First-term MP Josh Teague is expected to be the government's pick for the Speaker's role, which will be decided when parliament resumes next week.

The new Speaker will also need to rule over a likely tense debate on whether MPs being investigated by the state's corruption watchdog can claim parliamentary privilege over the material being sought by the inquiry.

Former upper house president Terry Stephens and fellow Liberals Adrian Pedrick and Fraser Ellis have confirmed they will ask the parliament to determine whether privilege exists over the documents in question.

But in a statement on Thursday, they said they were not trying to frustrate the investigation by the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption.

They also "vehemently" denied any allegations of criminality.

"We will fully cooperate with any lawful requests, as the public rightly expect us to do," they said.

"Most of all, we look forward to clearing our names and putting the stress and distress of this investigation behind us."

Mr Marshall said parliamentary privilege remained an important provision in some circumstances.

But he said MPs should not seek to use it as a "blanket shield" to avoid scrutiny.

