Abused, tormented man jailed over death

Some of Gary Rivett's earliest memories are of his alcoholic father violently beating his mother.

By the age of six Rivett was trying to protect his mother, stepping in front of her when she was attacked.

That did nothing but turn the attention on him. The violent beatings he endured at home were compounded by bullying at school.

He tried to take his own life on a school camp, but instead of it resulting in him having support he was suspended for two weeks.

The tormentors only left him alone when he took a live explosive to school and threatened them with it.

"No one seems to have been providing him solace," Victorian Supreme Court Justice Michael Croucher said on Thursday.

Rivett, 55, has been a daily drinker since 13. At one point in his life he was drinking two boxes of beer or 20 litres of cask wine a day.

On the day he killed Lamin Masterton-Bojang he described being "mildly intoxicated" by five litres of wine.

The men were casual acquaintances, sharing banter together, often over drinks at hotels in the Melbourne suburb of Frankston.

In mid-December last year they had been drinking separately.

Mr Masterton-Bojang was with Rivett's former partner at her home when Rivett confronted them about whether they'd been sleeping together.

They argued then walked off together toward a tent on the Seaford foreshore where Rivett lived.

They paused down the road and Rivett punched Mr Masterton-Bojang four times in two left-right combinations.

His victim fell, hitting his head on the ground. Rivett dragged him off the road and left.

An hour later he called for help, telling emergency services "I tried to revive him, but nup".

Mr Masterton-Bojang, who was born in Gambia and raised in Sweden before coming to Australia in 2007, died in hospital three days later.

He was 53, a father of four and a stepfather of two.

Rivett handed himself in to police the day after the attack, confessing what he'd done. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

"What happened haunts me every day. I say sorry to the victim every day. I know he's got a family and they'll be suffering because of this," Rivett said.

Justice Croucher's voice broke as he quoted song lyrics during the sentence - "Just come on home, come on home. No you don't have to be alone, just come on home".

"I expect his home was the last place he thought he could return for help," he said.

Justice Croucher sentenced Rivett to nine years behind bars, but said he would be eligible for parole after six years to allow a significant period of monitoring and support upon his release.

He said prison authorities should ensure recommended substance abuse programs - currently limited by COVID-19 restrictions - be made available to him.

"Prisoners must not be warehoused," he said.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636