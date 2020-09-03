National

Senate demands feds’ robodebt legal advice

By AAP Newswire

The Morrison government must explain the legal advice it received over its automated welfare recovery scheme, the Senate has declared.

The so-called robodebt scheme was ruled unlawful last year, with the Federal Court saying Centrelink could not have been satisfied debts raised were correct.

The scheme matched Australian Taxation Office and Centrelink data to claw back overpaid welfare payments.

The Morrison government is currently paying all debts raised through the system back to Australians, estimated at about $721 million.

Labor and the Greens want to know what legal advice the Morrison government was given on the scheme.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston has been given until October 6, the day of the federal budget, to front the Senate and explain the advice.

The Senate committee that recommended she do so says the minister's claims of public interest immunity are not accepted.

"The public have a right to know what has happened with this program and the government needs to stop hiding behind claims of public interest immunity," committee chair Greens senator Rachel Siewert said.

"Getting to the bottom of what happened with robodebt is clearly in the public interest."

The committee also recommends Services Australia immediately terminate the income compliance program and for an immediate independent review into it.

The welfare compliance program is still continuing, but more information is being used to raise debts.

Robodebt is also facing a class action lawsuit.

