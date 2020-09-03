National

Alleged abuse supplier ‘not safe’ in jail

By AAP Newswire

A Melbourne man facing more than 300 charges involving child abuse material says he doesn't feel comfortable in prison.

Nathan Begnell was arrested at a Werribee property on Wednesday and charged with offences including supplying and transmitting child abuse material.

Dressed in a Yoda t-shirt, Begnell appeared by video in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday asking for an early bail application.

"My anxiety is not helping me in here," he said from a custody centre.

"Umm, I just don't feel comfortable or safe where I am right now."

Magistrate Kieran Gilligan tried several times to arrange an application on Friday, but determined Begnell would have to wait until next week to seek his freedom.

Police have until late November to prepare their brief of evidence against Begnell.

He's facing 303 charges.

He's due back for a committal mention on January 8.

