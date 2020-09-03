National

Sydney Family Court bombings case

By AAP Newswire

Pearl Watson (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

SNAPSHOT OF SYDNEY'S FAMILY COURT BOMBINGS CASE

WHO

Leonard John Warwick, 73, former firefighter who engaged in a Family Court dispute with his ex-wife Andrea Blanchard from 1979 to 1986.

CHARGES:

* Shooting murder of Stephen Blanchard (his ex-wife's brother) in Sydney in February 1980

* Shooting murder of Justice David Opas at Woollahra in June 1980

* Bombing of Justice Richard Gee's Belrose home in March 1984 with intent to murder him

* Bombing of the Family Court building in Parramatta in April 1984

* Murder of Pearl Watson at Greenwich and intent to murder Justice Raymond Watson, (when their home was bombed) in July 1984

* Bombed a car at Northmead in February 1985 with intent to murder, (Ms Blanchard's ex-solicitor)

* Murder of Graham Wykes in July 1985 at Casula (Jehovah's Witnesses hall), and explosion causing grievous bodily harm to Jo Wykes, Miranda Wykes, Alaine Wykes, Sue Schultz, Peter Schultz, Jodie Edwards, Jesse Mazzotta, Susan Rushan, Paul Hahn, Rita Ridikas, Ioan Toplicescu, Lillian Hinds and David Winder.

ARREST

* Detectives arrested Warwick in Campbelltown in July 2015 after he had long been a prime suspect in the case.

TRIAL

* The NSW Supreme Court judge-alone trial opened on May 15, 2018 and, after numerous delays, ended on April 6, 2020.

* The Crown argued that the murders and bombings were all "inextricably linked" to Warwick's Family Court proceedings.

* The Crown said he had the knowledge and skill to make an improvised explosive device, and DNA evidence on cardboard and carpet in the bombed hall was consistent with Warwick's.

* The defence argued that Mr Blanchard's murder was drugs-related, and that it and the car bomb had nothing to do with the Family Court.

* The defence said Warwick and his ex-wife had a "cordial relationship", working through their matters "very successfully", and the bombings were likely to have been carried out by angry men who felt hatred towards the Family Court.

VERDICTS

* Justice Peter Garling in July 2020 acquitted him of murdering Mr Blanchard but found him guilty of the 20 other charges.

SENTENCE

* He imposed three life sentences on Thursday, without parole for the murders and a range of other terms for the remaining crimes.

Latest articles

News

South Gippsland Dairy Expo heads online

This year’s South Gippsland Dairy Expo is heading online, with more than 100 exhibitors presenting their products and services. Hosted by the Strzelecki Lions Club, this year will celebrate 21 years of providing the local dairying community with an...

Dairy News Australia
News

Calls for NSW-Queensland fresh milk association

Calls for a new not-for-profit New South Wales-Queensland fresh milk association have been ignited by advocacy group Dairy Connect. The organisation has floated the concept which would represent the entire value-chain including producers...

Dairy News Australia
News

Bega’s profits increase by nearly 400 per cent from previous 12 months

Revenue has increased by five per cent and profits have improved by $16.9 million in Bega’s 2019/20 financial results, despite the dairy industry suffering through drought, bushfires and now the impacts of the coronavirus. Revenue in 2018/19 was...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic emergency extension passes parliament

The Victorian government has secured enough crossbench support for its state of emergency bill to pass parliament.

AAP Newswire