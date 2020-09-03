National

Agriculture border code in states’ control

By AAP Newswire

State governments have been urged to back a national agriculture code to ensure border closures don't diminish Australia's food production.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will chair Friday's national cabinet meeting where premiers and chief ministers will be asked to back the principles allowing border movements.

But the code's chances of being agreed to are in serious doubt after the expert medical panel of state and federal health officers rejected it earlier in the week.

Farmers have warned the impasse could spark food shortages and drive supermarket prices higher if produce is left to rot during upcoming harvests.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud warned food production could take a hit if an agreement can't be struck.

"The insanity of this is that with freight you've got truck drivers coming out of hotspots in Melbourne and being allowed to carry freight right across the country," he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

"Yet we can't do that for a farmer or an ag worker - that just doesn't make sense."

Mr Littleproud said the national chief medical officer had reviewed the code, indicating it was a state health official that remained against it.

He said states should produce medical advice if they refused to sign on.

"We're not asking to tear down borders, we're just asking for common sense," he said.

The draft agriculture code covers workers, farm businesses and agricultural services, along with seasonal temporary migrant workers.

It aims to ensure consistency in cross-border movement rules for agriculture workers while also ensuring coronavirus safety.

Labor has criticised Mr Littleproud for failing to deliver a code endorsed by all states.

"He failed to do the necessary work to get the job done," opposition agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon said.

Victorian Farmers' Federation president David Jochinke said the rejection of the code was a kick in the guts for producers.

"I cannot overstate the devastation many of our regional communities now face, many of whom have been hit by drought, bushfire and now COVID-19," he told AAP.

The farmer from Victoria's Wimmera region - which borders South Australia - said there was an urgent need for free movement of the agricultural workforce.

"It beggars belief that farmers who provide the food and fibre to feed the nation continue to be hamstrung by people who simply do not understand the economic implications."

