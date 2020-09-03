National

NSW driver admits mowing down four kids

By AAP Newswire

Memorial to children killed on Oatlands footpath (file image) - AAP

A Sydney driver has pleaded guilty to killing four children and injuring three others after ploughing through the group "walking innocently" on a footpath.

Eight-year-old Sienna Abdallah was killed alongside siblings Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 13, when Samuel William Davidson's ute mounted the kerb in Oatlands on February 1.

A fifth child, 11, was taken to hospital in a critical condition while two girls, aged 10 and 13, suffered minor injuries.

"These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other's company ... and this morning I woke up and I have lost three kids," father Danny Abdallah said the day after the crash.

Davidson pleaded guilty on Thursday to seven charges, including four counts of manslaughter, when his case returned to Parramatta Local Court.

He admitted two counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle and a single count of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm while under the influence of a drug.

Two dozen other charges were either withdrawn or will be withdrawn at a later date, court records show.

Other charges alleging the 30-year-old ran a red light and didn't give his name and address to police remain in place.

Davidson was remanded in custody, where he's been since the day of the crash.

He will face court again on October 22.

Detectives had previously alleged Davidson recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.15 - three times the legal limit - and had an illicit drug in his system.

