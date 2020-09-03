National

Jury debates fate of accused Hawi killers

By AAP Newswire

Jamal El Jaidi - AAP

A jury has begun deliberations after a three-week NSW Supreme Court trial over the murder of former Sydney bikie boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi concluded.

Mr Hawi, also known as Mike, was executed in his black Mercedes outside a Fitness First gym in Rockdale on February 15, 2018.

The jury saw CCTV of the masked gunman, dressed in black from head to toe, leave the murder scene in a car driven by another man.

DNA found in another car alleged to be the assassin's second getaway vehicle matched Yusuf Guney Nazlioglu, 39, and Jamal Eljaidi, 32, the jury was told.

Both men pleaded not guilty to murder, with barristers for the pair contending neither were the right height to be the men captured in CCTV.

No eyewitnesses positively identified the two men on trial as being at the scene, with the Crown relying on circumstantial evidence, including a balaclava found in the second vehicle.

That mask had Nazlioglu's DNA on one side and gunshot residue on the other.

There were innocent explanations for why their DNA was found inside the second car, the defence barristers said.

After summing up the case, Justice Robert Allan Hulme on Thursday sent the jury out to begin their deliberations.

Mr Hawi had been a rising star of the Comancheros bikie gang before having to relinquish his title as national president in 2009 when entering prison.

He was released in 2015 and was very close to Nazlioglu before a falling out on a fishing trip in the summer of 2016/17.

