Bail for man accused of murder conspiracy

A Melbourne man who allegedly conspired to kill his wife and a pastor using a hitman will be released on bail, after agreeing to surrender more than $1.2 million in cash.

He is accused of beating his wife with a shovel, making her sleep outside and pointing a loaded gun at her, saying he would kill her and no one would know.

The 27-year-old, who cannot be named, was granted bail by Victoria's Supreme Court on Thursday, charged with conspiracy and incitement to murder and making threats to kill.

He is accused of assaulting his wife repeatedly last year, including with a chair and frying pan before she left him.

"You know how much money I have. I can pay someone to come after you," he allegedly said. The court was told he had access to more than $1.2 million in cash.

The man is also accused of being abusive towards his mother, who left his father because of domestic violence and sought counselling from a pastor.

The son allegedly helped his dad compile a dossier to hand to a hitman.

The court was told the dad met the hitman at a Bunnings car park and said he was 95 per cent sure he wanted his son's wife killed and her body to "disappear, vanish" but needed time to think about it.

He allegedly said he was 2000 per cent certain he wanted the pastor murdered and agreed on a price of $40,000 per kill.

But he couldn't afford both hits at once and wanted the pastor to go first because he was a "shitty asshole", prosecutors said.

Three weeks later, the dad allegedly met with the hitman again and handed over $4950 in cash as well as a photos of the pastor, his daughter, and information about the church and child's school.

Prosecutors said the son's fingerprints were on the dossier.

The 27-year-old's barrister, Phil Dunn QC, said the man thought this was a "very easily explained series of events" and that his father had "gone off on his own".

Mr Dunn said there was nothing connecting the hitman and the son.

Justice Lasry agreed to bail him on numerous strict conditions, including the provision of $200,000 surety and the transfer of his funds to a trust account he could not access.

His lawyers said the transfer of the funds would be difficult while the accused was still in custody.

Justice Lasry maintained the man could not be released while he still had access to the money.

He must also remain within his home suburb, abide by a curfew and cannot have any contact with prosecution witnesses or his father.

The man due to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on September 11.