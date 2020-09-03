National

Rape victim says her life is ‘torture’

By AAP Newswire

A South Australian prison guard raped in jail by a convicted killer says she's living a life of "continuous torture".

The woman, who can't be identified, had an emotional victim impact statement read to the District Court on Thursday following the conviction of James Hall.

She said it might appear to some that she was over the incident in 2017.

"But it never really goes away. It's like I carry around a heavy weight on my back, all day, every day," she said in the statement.

"Sometimes I can manage the load, but most times my knees give out from the continuous torture."

Hall was 12 years into a 22-year-minimum non-parole period when the offending occurred.

In handing down his verdict last month, Judge Gordon Barrett said the victim effectively froze, feared for her life and did not think to raise the alarm.

He found Hall's account of the woman's behaviour to be "entirely false" but described the victim's evidence as "detailed, nuanced, consistent, credible and truthful".

"I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the prosecution has proved both counts of rape," Judge Barrett said.

The woman said having to relive the incident during the trial had "almost broken me" and going to work was now "overwhelming".

"I don't feel safe to walk among prisoners anymore," she said.

While in sentencing submissions, prosecutor Ryan Williams said Hall felt "entitled and was acting out of sexual frustration".

"He is a danger to any female he may find himself alone with in various circumstances," Mr Williams told the court.

But defence counsel Lindy Powell said Hall's offending was perhaps not the worst of its kind.

"There was no weapon or threat of violence explicitly made in the crown case," she said.

Hall will be sentenced next week.

