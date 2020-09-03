National

Released terrorists to face further checks

By AAP Newswire

CHRISTIAN PORTER PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Terrorism offenders will soon face a more tailored set of checks and restrictions after they complete their jail time.

Laws passed in 2016 allowed them to be kept in jail beyond their sentence if they are deemed an unacceptable risk.

Under changes introduced to federal parliament on Thursday, if an application for continued detention is rejected, a bid can then be launched for an extended supervision order.

Attorney-General Christian Porter said high-risk offenders released into the community under the new scheme would be subject to close supervision in proportion to the level of risk they pose to community safety.

"Extended supervision orders will allow supreme courts to impose tailored supervisory conditions specific to the risk posed by the terrorist offender if released into the community, where the court is not satisfied that continuing detention is appropriate to prevent that risk," Mr Porter said.

While control orders are available, they can only be made by federal courts and provide for a limited range of possible conditions.

Under an extended supervision order, a Supreme Court may impose any conditions it considers would protect the community from the "unacceptable risk of the offender committing a serious terrorism offence".

Mr Porter said the world had learned from the 2019 London Bridge and 2020 Streatham attacks in the UK convicted terrorist offenders can pose a very real threat to the community at the end of their sentence.

"With several convicted terrorist offenders due to complete their custodial sentences of imprisonment in the next five years, the need for effective risk management measures to keep our community safe is greater than ever," he said.

Latest articles

World

Antifa flying around US to incite: Barr

US Attorney-General William Barr says the protest movement antifa is flying people around the country to incite violence.

AAP Newswire
World

US to prep for November virus vaccine

US health officials have been told to be ready for the limited release of a coronavius vaccine in late October or early November.

AAP Newswire
World

French virus infections near all-time high

French health authorities say the coronavirus “keeps spreading in the country” and the number of people hospitalised in intensive care units has risen.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire