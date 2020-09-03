National

Woman in court over Bronco sex tape

By AAP Newswire

Kotoni Staggs of the Broncos (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An 18-year-old woman has appeared in court over an explicit video on social media featuring Brisbane NRL player Kotoni Staggs.

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday facing a single charge of distributing a prohibited visual recording.

Staggs was cleared of any wrongdoing by the NRL's integrity unit last month after the video was released.

The case was adjourned for mention on September 30.

