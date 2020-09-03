Woman in court over Bronco sex tape

National
Woman in court over Bronco sex tapeBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
An 18-year-old woman has appeared in court over an explicit video on social media featuring Brisbane NRL player Kotoni Staggs.
McKenzie Lorraine Robinson appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday facing a single charge of distributing a prohibited visual recording.
Staggs was cleared of any wrongdoing by the NRL's integrity unit last month after the video was released.
The case was adjourned for mention on September 30.