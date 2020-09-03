National

Interstate borders could cost tourism $55b

By AAP Newswire

Simon Birmingham - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government is ramping up pressure on the states to open their borders, releasing new modelling showing $55 billion could be wiped from Australia's tourism industry.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said inconsistent and disproportionate approaches to border restrictions were costing jobs across the country.

He pointed to modelling from Tourism Research Australia, which predicted spending on domestic tourism could fall by at least $23 billion this financial year.

The modelling also found ongoing international border restrictions could come with a $31 billion price tag.

Scott Morrison will lobby state and territory leaders to ease border restrictions at a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

The prime minister wants states to adopt a uniform approach to defining coronavirus hotspots, so people can move more freely across the country without jeopardising health outcomes.

Senator Birmingham said airlines, airports, hotels and tour operators relied on people doing more than take a short self-drive holiday.

"We risk more job losses in these sectors if borders remain shut any longer than is necessary," he told AAP on Thursday.

"I urge all state and territory leaders to take a sensible and proportionate approach to border restrictions, as getting more Australians travelling interstate will help save tourism businesses and jobs.

"Getting Australians travelling across parts of our country that have successfully suppressed the spread of COVID-19 will be critical to getting elements of our tourism industry back on its feet."

Latest articles

World

Antifa flying around US to incite: Barr

US Attorney-General William Barr says the protest movement antifa is flying people around the country to incite violence.

AAP Newswire
World

US to prep for November virus vaccine

US health officials have been told to be ready for the limited release of a coronavius vaccine in late October or early November.

AAP Newswire
World

French virus infections near all-time high

French health authorities say the coronavirus “keeps spreading in the country” and the number of people hospitalised in intensive care units has risen.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire